Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do: Here’s how

NEW YORK (AP) — Every relationship has a breaking point. Even yours with Facebook. A growing number of people say they are deleting Facebook, or at least considering it.

The past two years of privacy scandals, election manipulation by Russian trolls, executive apologies and even just the political disagreements with friends and relatives have become too much for some people.

If you are one of them and want to take the plunge, remember to download your data first. Then, you can deactivate temporarily, or delete everything in a few steps.

Associated Press

Patrick Frazee arrested, charged with first-degree murder
Breaking News

Weather Alert Friday: Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger
Weather

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

