Audrey Geisel, widow of Dr. Seuss, dead at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Audrey Geisel, the widow of children’s author Dr. Seuss, has died.

Random House Children’s Books announced that she died Wednesday at age 97. Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Geisel helped oversee the literary estate of her late husband, whose real name was Theodor Geisel and who died in 1991. Two years later, she founded Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Along with numerous publishing projects, she served as executive producer for some film adaptations of his work, most recently “The Grinch,” which came out last month.

She was a Chicago native who had two children from a previous marriage.

Associated Press

