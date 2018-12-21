Arrest warrant issued for man who entered West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in West Virginia says it has issued an arrest warrant for a man who escaped a coal mine where several other people were trapped.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it’s seeking to arrest Eddie Williams Jr. on charges including entering without breaking.

Williams and his cousin Kayla Williams along with Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly entered an inactive Clear Creek coal mine early this month. Williams left the mine two days later. Authorities later rescued the other three.

Kayla Williams’ father, Randall, has said his daughter was looking for copper. The Register-Herald reports Williams was indicted in May on charges including trespassing and grand larceny related to the theft of copper wire from an Alpha Resources mine.

