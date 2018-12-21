Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
4-year-old girl, young woman die in house fire, 3 injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl and a 26-year-old woman have died in a fire in a home in New York state and an 8-year-old child is in critical condition.

Police officials say fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a blaze at a home in Buffalo’s University District. Flames were coming from both floors of the two-story home when firefighters arrived.

The 8-year-old is at a Buffalo hospital. Officials say two other adults were treated for smoke inhalation.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.

It’s not known yet how the fire started.

Associated Press

Associated Press

