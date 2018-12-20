Woman charged with sex assault of child in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a woman who was rescued from trash- and feces-strewn closet as a child and later spoke publicly about her abuse has been arrested on a child sex assault charge in Texas.

Lewisville police say 25-year-old Lauren Kavanaugh admitted having a “sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old girl. Records show she was booked into the Denton County jail on Wednesday.

Authorities say Kavanaugh met the girl through a Facebook page she used to offer support and friendship to other abuse victims.

Kavanaugh was 8 years old and weighed only 25 pounds when investigators found her at a mobile home in Dallas County in 2001. Authorities say she’d also been sexually abused. Kavanaugh has spoken publicly about the abuse, including on national television.

Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.