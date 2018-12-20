Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

What can you do to protect your data on Facebook?

ATLANTA (AP) — Facebook is under fire again, accused of sharing private messages and other user information with other companies.

The latest report from The New York Times is alarming even in light of previous disclosures about the social network’s practices.

Is there anything users can do to protect their data without walking away from Facebook altogether?

Experts say there is not much you can do about information that is already in Facebook’s hands. But you can at least find out what the company has on you, and you can take steps to limit how much more it can gather from here on in. Reviewing the terms of service and limiting your presence on the social media site are two ways to help protect yourself.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits
Covering Colorado

Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

8:50 am
Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed
News

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

8:07 am
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

7:11 am
Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits
Covering Colorado

Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed
News

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Scroll to top
Skip to content