Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

USDA moves to tighten restrictions on food stamps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is setting out to do what this year’s farm bill didn’t: tighten work requirements for millions of Americans who receive federal food assistance.

The Agriculture Department is proposing a rule that would restrict the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to receive food stamps.

The move comes just weeks after lawmakers passed a $400 billion farm bill that reauthorized agriculture programs while leaving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program virtually untouched.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the proposed rule to tighten work requirements will give President Donald Trump “comfort enough to support a farm bill he might otherwise have opposed.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Springs police respond to standoff overnight
Breaking News

Springs police respond to standoff overnight

3:54 am
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Springs police respond to standoff overnight
Breaking News

Springs police respond to standoff overnight

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Scroll to top
Skip to content