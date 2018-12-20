Trump’s demand for wall pushes government closer to shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is heading toward a partial shutdown Friday over President Donald Trump’s quest for border wall funds.

The Senate is being called back to session to consider a package approved by House Republicans. It includes $5.7 billion Trump wants for the border with Mexico. It’ll likely be rejected.

The White House says Trump won’t be traveling to Florida on Friday as planned for Christmas if the government is shutting down. Funding expires at midnight.

More than 800,000 federal workers will be facing furloughs or forced to work without pay. Veterans Affairs and others departments operate as usual.

At issue is funding for others, including Homeland Security and national parks.

Senators already passed their own bill with border security money, but no wall funds.