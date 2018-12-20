Trump signs bill to sanction Nicaraguan government

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing into law a bill to cut off resources to the government of Nicaragua and provides sanctions against countries that assist the Central American nation.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican who co-sponsored the bill, said in a press release that the legislation “supports the Nicaraguan people in their demands for rule of law, human rights and free, fair elections by denying resources to their oppressors.”

Trump signed the bill a day after Nicaragua announced that it was expelling international experts investigating allegations of human rights abuses by security forces during anti-government protests earlier this year. The demonstrators had demanded President Daniel Ortega leave office.

More than 320 people were killed in those demonstrations.