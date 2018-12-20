Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Top Mississippi lawmaker again charged with drunken driving

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top Mississippi state senator has been charged with drunken driving after authorities say his truck went into a ditch.

State Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton was found uninjured Wednesday night by a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper near Starkville. Burton was taken to jail and charged with DUI second offense and failure to maintain proper lane. Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney says the 62-year-old was subsequently released on $992 bail.

Burton pleaded guilty after a 2014 DUI arrest in Brandon and was acquitted after a 2016 DUI arrest in Scott County.

He said in a statement that he knows “what it is like to make a mistake” but added, “I truly believe this was a misunderstanding.”

Burton was elected president pro tem, the Senate’s second-in-command, in 2016.

Associated Press

Associated Press

