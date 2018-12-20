The Latest: Weinstein judge: No merit in misconduct claims

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on Harvey Weinstein’s New York court appearance (all times local):

11 a.m.

The judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case has found there’s no merit in defense claims of misconduct by prosecutors and police.

Judge James Burke issued the findings Thursday while declining to dismiss charges against the 66-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Weinstein’s lawyers argued the case had been “irreparably tainted” by a detective’s alleged coaching of a potential witness and one of the accusers. They also said the grand jury should have been shown evidence that Weinstein had exchanged friendly emails with two accusers after the alleged attacks.

Prosecutors insist their case is strong.

Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman says he remains confident Weinstein will be “completely exonerated.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. He left court without commenting.

___

10:40 a.m.

Actresses Amber Tamblyn and Marisa Tomei have attended Harvey Weinstein’s New York court appearance to lend support for his sexual assault accusers.

Former WNBA President Lisa Borders, who’s now CEO of the anti-abuse group Time’s Up, said outside court Thursday that Weinstein has “failed in his efforts to avoid accountability for his crimes.”

Weinstein’s lawyers say the case has been “irreparably tainted” by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

___

10:20 a.m.

Attorney Gloria Allred says there’s “still time for other accusers to come forward” in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case.

Allred, who represents one of the disgraced Hollywood mogul’s accusers, spoke outside a Manhattan courthouse Thursday after a judge allowed Weinstein’s case to move forward.

She says anyone “who might have relevant evidence” in the case “should do their duty.”

___

10 a.m.

___

9:55 a.m.

_____

9:20 a.m.

___

1 a.m.

