The Latest: 3 killed in Atlanta crash of Tennessee-bound jet

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a business jet in Atlanta (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

An official at a Tennessee airport says the business jet that crashed in Atlanta had been headed to the Memphis area.

Millington-Memphis Airport Executive Director Roy Remington says the plane was headed to his airport when it went down about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of Fulton County Airport-Brown Field on Thursday.

Remington says a fire official at the Millington airport was working with authorities in Atlanta to determine the identities of those killed in the crash. Remington says the victims were believed to be from the Memphis area.

Records show the Cessna Citation V was registered to Chen Aircrafts LLC, based in Memphis. The Millington airport is located about 20 miles north of Memphis.

Remington called the plane crash a “tragedy.”

___

3:20 p.m.

Atlanta fire officials say three people in a business jet died when the plane crashed into a park.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said a home near the park was damaged in Thursday’s crash on a football field near a county airport, but no injuries on the ground were reported.

Stafford said wreckage from the plane was spread out on the field over about a 100-yard (91-meter) area.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Associated Press that the Cessna Citation V had departed from a runway at the Fulton County Airport shortly before the crash around noon. She said it went down about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the airport.

Stafford said the plane can hold as many as 8-10 people.

___

1:15 p.m.

Atlanta’s fire department says no one on board survived after a small jet crashed near a county airport.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a brief statement that it’s working to confirm how many occupants were on board, but said no one survived the Thursday afternoon crash near the Fulton County Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen tells The Associated Press that the crash involved a Cessna Citation V jet.

Bergen says the jet had departed from a runway there and went down about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the airport shortly after noon. The airport itself is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of downtown Atlanta.

The fire department said early Thursday afternoon that firefighters were working to extinguish hot spots at the crash scene.