Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Stem cell shots linked to bacterial infection outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials are reporting an outbreak of bacterial infections in patients who got injections of stems cells derived from umbilical cord blood.

At least 12 patients in three states — Florida, Texas and Arizona — became infected after getting injections for problems like joint and back pain.

All were hospitalized, three of them for a month or longer. None died.

Investigators don’t think the contamination occurred at the clinics where the shots were given, because they found bacteria in unopened vials.

The government last month sent a warning letter to Genetech Inc., the company that processed the stem cells.

Stem cells are very young cells than can develop into specialized cells. Some doctors use them to try to repair damaged or diseases tissue.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigations in 2018
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigations in 2018

1:45 pm
Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express
Colorado Living

Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express

1:16 pm
Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
News

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

12:22 pm
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigations in 2018
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigations in 2018

Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express
Colorado Living

Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
News

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content