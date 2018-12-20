State audit slams San Diego response to Hepatitis A outbreak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California state audit has found the city and county of San Diego failed to quickly control a Hepatitis A outbreak last year that grew to be among the largest seen in the United States in decades.

The audit that was released Thursday found the county lacked a concrete plan that led to a delay in getting the most vulnerable residents vaccinated. It says vaccinations did not get underway significantly until a health emergency was declared.

The disease killed 20 people, most of them homeless. More than 500 others were infected.

The audit says the city was also slow to respond. Six months into the outbreak, the city began power-washing streets and installing public restrooms downtown.

San Diego officials did not immediately respond to the audit.

This version corrects that the audit was performed by California’s state auditor, not the Legislature.