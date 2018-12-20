Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Slain student’s family says university failed to protect her

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a University of Utah student killed on campus after reporting she was being harassed says the institution missed multiple chances to prevent her death.

Lauren McCluskey’s mother said Thursday that university police and housing officials failed to take her case seriously enough and act on warnings that her ex-boyfriend was dangerous.

The 21-year-old McCluskey was fatally shot by 37-year-old Melvin Rowland on Oct. 22, after she dumped him because he’d been lying about his name, age and status as a sex offender.

The family’s statement comes a day after university officials released an independent review that found multiple missed clues before the shooting.

The institution pledged to act on the findings with more police and better training, but it concluded her death could not have been prevented. Her family disagrees.

Associated Press

