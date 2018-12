Severe weather sweeps through Florida; tornadoes spotted

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say 20 mobile homes have been damaged by a possible tornado touchdown as nasty weather sweeps through Central Florida.

According to a news release from Pasco County Fire Rescue, 20 or more homes received minor to moderate damage inside the Forest Lakes Estates mobile home community Thursday morning.

Zephyrhills is about a half-hour north of Tampa.

There were also reports of possible tornadoes in Polk County.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin predicts severe weather in the region through Saturday, with tornado and flood watches and warnings.