Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Severe weather sweeps through Florida; tornadoes spotted

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say 20 mobile homes have been damaged by a possible tornado touchdown as nasty weather sweeps through Central Florida.

According to a news release from Pasco County Fire Rescue, 20 or more homes received minor to moderate damage inside the Forest Lakes Estates mobile home community Thursday morning.

Zephyrhills is about a half-hour north of Tampa.

There were also reports of possible tornadoes in Polk County.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin predicts severe weather in the region through Saturday, with tornado and flood watches and warnings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits
Covering Colorado

Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

8:50 am
Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed
News

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

8:07 am
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

7:11 am
Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits
Covering Colorado

Navy Federal Credit Union reports problems with direct deposits

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed
News

Judge allows Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case to proceed

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Scroll to top
Skip to content