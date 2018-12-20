Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Secret Santa carries on tradition of delivering $100 bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City’s Secret Santa has hit the streets again delivering good cheer in the form of $100 bills.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man made stops Tuesday at a tiny house village for homeless veterans, along with discount and second-hand stores. Several elves joined him, including Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté and County Executive and Royals Hall of Famer Frank White.

The Secret Santa tradition began years ago with a man named Larry Stewart. Stewart was touched by a stranger’s kindness at his lowest point. He later became wealthy and decided to share his good fortune with strangers.

When Stewart was dying of cancer, he enlisted the current Secret Santa, who insists on anonymity. He’s carried on the tradition for 12 years and says it “never gets old.”

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

