Roadside weed decorated for Christmas sprouts holiday cheer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A street corner weed decked out with Christmas lights and ornaments is sprouting holiday goodwill in Ohio.

It’s known as the “Christmas weed” in Toledo, and it started when one family decorated it with just a little tinsel and garland nearly two weeks ago.

But the sad and scraggly weed has grown into something bigger.

Others have added their own decorations and are leaving behind donations for the needy.

It’s become such a popular attraction that hundreds of children and adults have been lining up for selfies and to add to the collection of gifts.

The weed shoots out from the edge of a traffic island and is now covered in ornaments and surrounded by canned goods, blankets and clothes.

Associated Press

