Report: US fails in funding obligation to Native Americans

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A new report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights finds that federal funding levels for Native American tribes are woefully inadequate.

That’s despite the United States’ responsibility under treaties and other acts to provide for services, such as education and health care.

The report released Thursday follows a 2003 report that described the shortfalls as a quiet crisis.

Funding has remained mostly flat. That’s left tribes unable to tackle an epidemic of suicide, climate change and violence against women.

Catherine Lhamon is the commission’s chairwoman and says the U.S. government lacks the will to boost spending.

The report recommends Congress assemble a spending package to fulfill the tribes’ needs.

It also makes a strong push for Native Hawaiians to get the same benefits as federally recognized tribes.