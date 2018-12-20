Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Man sneaks into Walmart shopper’s car, robs driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man crept into the back seat of an SUV while the driver was returning a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot and police say he robbed the driver when he re-entered the vehicle.

Boynton Beach, Florida, police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in an email that when the driver entered the Honda SUV Dec. 9, the man ordered him to go to the nearest ATM. The driver told investigators he felt a gun muzzle pressed against his side. The victim withdrew $200, handed it over and the robber walked away.

Surveillance video showed the man entering the SUV.

On Wednesday, police arrested 50-year-old Keith Kalnas on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. Records don’t say whether he has a lawyer.

Police warn shoppers to always lock their car doors.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

6:32 am
Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

6:03 am
GoFundMe campaign to build border wall raises more than $2.8 million in four days
News

GoFundMe campaign to build border wall raises more than $2.8 million in four days

5:59 am
Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

GoFundMe campaign to build border wall raises more than $2.8 million in four days
News

GoFundMe campaign to build border wall raises more than $2.8 million in four days

Scroll to top
Skip to content