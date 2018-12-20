Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Committee on Ethics says a Democratic representative accused of tolerating sexual harassment in her office could have better protected her staff but didn’t break congressional rules.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut announced she wouldn’t run for re-election in April, days after revelations that she kept a high-ranking aide on staff for three months after learning of allegations that he sexually harassed and physically abused a female staffer.

The ethics committee concluded that Esty “could have acted more promptly and enlisted more appropriate resources to investigate.” But “falling short of ideal practices, however, is not the same as violating House Rules.”

The committee recommended no further action against Esty. She is leaving office at the end of this Congress.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate
News

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

8:00 pm
Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday
News

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

6:55 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate
News

House passes temporary spending bill; measure moves to Senate

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday
News

Thursday evening forecast: Wind gusts return on Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content