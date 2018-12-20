Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New technology provides new look at sunken submarines

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — New imaging technology is providing a new look at sunken submarines in Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound — helping to make the case for preservation of the wreckage sites.

University of Rhode Island professor Rod Mather says three sunken submarines — the USS G-1, USS L-8 and the German U-853 — were imaged last summer, along with the sunken Black Point merchant ship. The Newport Daily News reports there are plans to image a fourth submarine, the USS Bass, next summer.

American forces sunk the 55-crew German sub in 1945 after it fired a torpedo at the Black Point, killing 12 of the 46 men aboard.

The images are the result of new, high-resolution technology developed by the federal Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.

Maher says the images may help win historic designation for the sites.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.

Associated Press

Associated Press

