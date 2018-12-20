New LA sheriff says will remove immigration agents from jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new Los Angeles County sheriff says he is going to remove federal immigration agents from the county’s jails.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a Board of Supervisors’ meeting this week that he also plans to limit the crimes that lead jail authorities to cooperate with federal deportation agents.

His comments came Tuesday during a forum on a California law aimed at increasing transparency surrounding police collaboration with immigration agents.

Villanueva won election last month and said during the campaign he would remove immigration agents from the jails.

Sheriff’s Cmdr. Elier Morejon says the department is working on logistics to continue to transfer inmates who committed more serious crimes to immigration authorities.

A spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined comment.