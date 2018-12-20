Michigan GOP lawmakers pass bills before Dem governor starts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have voted to give themselves a power to intervene in court cases that now is reserved for the state attorney general.

It is the latest measure pushed through a lame-duck period that critics say would weaken the power of Democrats or voters. Bleary-eyed lawmakers remain in session overnight in the final hours of voting, before a Democratic governor takes over in January.

The bill is criticized by opponents as an attempt to undercut Dana Nessel, who will be the first Democratic attorney general in 16 years. Republicans deny the allegation, saying the legislation would ensure that the legislative branch has a voice as more laws are challenged in the courts.

Another item on the GOP agenda is a bill that would toughen rules for citizen-initiated ballot drives.