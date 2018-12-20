Markets Right Now: Stocks sink again on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stock prices are falling further on Wall Street, a day after another big plunge rocked markets around the world.

Major indexes fell more than 1 percent in midday trading Thursday, bringing their losses over the previous six days to about 6 percent.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is now almost 16 percent below the peak it reached in late September.

After steady gains through the spring and summer, stocks have slumped in the fall as investors worry that global economic growth is cooling off.

Microsoft and Amazon each fell 3.4 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 36 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,471.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 379 points, or 1.6 percent, to 22,950. The Nasdaq fell 115 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,524.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street a day after the market took a big plunge.

Health care companies and consumer products makers had some of the biggest losses in early trading Thursday.

UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the country, fell 1.8 percent. Procter & Gamble lost 1.3 percent.

Walgreens fell 2.8 percent and Conagra, a giant food maker, fell 7.4 percent. Both companies reported weaker sales than analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index lost 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,491.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,191. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,611.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.