Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Los Angeles-area freeway named for Barack Obama

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Signs have gone up naming a section of a Los Angeles-area freeway as the President Barack H. Obama Highway.

The signs posted Thursday on State Route 134 apply to a stretch running from State Route 2 in Glendale, through the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles to Interstate 210 in Pasadena.

The former president attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena.

The designation was authorized in 2017 when the Legislature signed off on a resolution introduced by state Sen. Anthony J. Portantino, a Democrat whose district includes the area.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Secretary of Defense Mattis to retire at end of February
News

Secretary of Defense Mattis to retire at end of February

3:36 pm
CONFIRMED: Sheriff’s Office conducting criminal investigation into finances at the Town of Monument
News5 Investigates

CONFIRMED: Sheriff’s Office conducting criminal investigation into finances at the Town of Monument

3:13 pm
Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide on Delta Drive
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide on Delta Drive

3:02 pm
Secretary of Defense Mattis to retire at end of February
News

Secretary of Defense Mattis to retire at end of February

CONFIRMED: Sheriff’s Office conducting criminal investigation into finances at the Town of Monument
News5 Investigates

CONFIRMED: Sheriff’s Office conducting criminal investigation into finances at the Town of Monument

Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide on Delta Drive
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide on Delta Drive

Scroll to top
Skip to content