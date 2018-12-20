Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawsuit: Catholic church suppressed abuse reports in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A new lawsuit accuses Catholic church officials of suppressing reports of abuse by a priest in northwest Georgia and failing to inform the community of the danger he posed.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by a man identified under a pseudonym, Phillip Doe. It says Doe was sexually molested by priest John Douglas Edwards in the 1970s when Doe was an altar boy at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dalton.

The lawsuit says the failure by the Archdiocese of Atlanta to report the alleged sexual abuse is a public nuisance because it endangered the public.

The lawsuit was filed against the archdiocese, Saint Joseph’s and Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who has presided over the archdiocese since 2005.

A representative for the archdiocese did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
News

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

12:22 pm
Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park
Covering Colorado

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

11:42 am
Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown
News

Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown

11:38 am
Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
News

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park
Covering Colorado

Petition started for new license plate to support Mesa Verde National Park

Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown
News

Speaker Ryan: President Trump will not sign bill to avoid government shutdown

Scroll to top
Skip to content