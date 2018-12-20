Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kushners buying 4th New Jersey property in tax-break zone

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner’s family company plans to buy another property in a New Jersey beach town where developers can get big tax breaks thanks to a new federal program pushed by Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump.

Long Branch Business Administrator George Jackson says Kushner Cos. is negotiating to buy in the Lower Broadway section of Long Branch, New Jersey. The property is in one of thousands of Opportunity Zones that the federal government approved earlier this year offering tax breaks to entice investment in high poverty areas.

It would be the fourth Kushner purchase in an Opportunity Zone in Long Branch since the program was included in last year’s tax overhaul law. Ethics expert say Kushner’s push for the program in Washington raises conflicts of interest issues.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services
News

Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services

6:47 pm
Extra turkeys go to veterans in need
Covering Colorado

Extra turkeys go to veterans in need

5:19 pm
The bikes are here ahead of the annual Santa Bob toy giveaway
Covering Colorado

The bikes are here ahead of the annual Santa Bob toy giveaway

5:17 pm
Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services
News

Fallen Las Animas County Sergeant honored during Pueblo procession and memorial services

Extra turkeys go to veterans in need
Covering Colorado

Extra turkeys go to veterans in need

The bikes are here ahead of the annual Santa Bob toy giveaway
Covering Colorado

The bikes are here ahead of the annual Santa Bob toy giveaway

Scroll to top
Skip to content