Historic San Francisco luxury store closing after 157 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s oldest department store, Gump’s, is closing its doors after 157 years in business.

Shoppers rummaged through the iconic store’s remains Thursday, with all items marked down 70 percent to 90 percent off.

Gump’s was founded in 1861 as a frame and mirror shop.

It transformed itself into an exclusive store, located in the city’s Union Square neighborhood, catering to a clientele that craved engraved note cards, crystal vases, fancy dinner ware and an array of luxury items.

The San Francisco Chronicle once reported that the store’s customers included French actress Sarah Bernhardt and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who bought ship models and smoking jackets.

As San Francisco changed, Gump’s mostly stayed the same.

Earlier this year Gump’s filed for bankruptcy. Its final day of business is Sunday.

Associated Press

