Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Halloween after Labor Day? Orlando theme park says yes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — People complain about Christmas starting in early November.

But in Orlando, Florida, Halloween is going to start just after Labor Day next year.

Universal Orlando Resort announced Wednesday that its Halloween Horror Nights celebration will run on select nights from Friday, Sept. 6 to Saturday, Nov. 2.

It’s the earliest start to the theme park resort’s annual celebration of all things horror. The event began Sept. 14 this year.

During the fall season, Universal Orlando operates normally during the day but then closes and reopens for the Halloween-themed event at night. It features haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

7:11 am
Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

6:32 am
Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

6:03 am
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

Scroll to top
Skip to content