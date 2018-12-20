Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former prosecutor gets night in jail after crash, cover-up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former assistant prosecutor in western Michigan has been sentenced to a night in jail for a 2016 crash that led to the firing of a police lieutenant and the suspension of two other officers accused of covering up the man’s intoxication.

Josh Kuiper was also ordered Wednesday to serve more than a year of probation after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving. He apologized, saying it’s “no fun when you’re on the other end.”

Kuiper resigned after the crash, which injured a man in a parked car.

Telephone recordings released last year revealed that a Grand Rapids police officer told then-Lt. Matthew Janiskee that Kuiper appeared intoxicated. Kuiper wasn’t asked to take a Breathalyzer test and wasn’t charged with drunken driving. Police gave him a ride home.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

7:11 am
Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

6:32 am
Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

6:03 am
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
News

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Weather

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

Scroll to top
Skip to content