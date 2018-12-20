Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida election officials prepare to register former felons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Despite any clear instructions from top state officials, many local election supervisors in Florida say they will soon start accepting voter applications from former convicted felons.

Voters in November approved Amendment 4, which says most felons will automatically have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences. The amendment does not apply to those convicted of sex offenses and murder.

Since voters approved the measure there has been an argument over whether the amendment takes effect automatically on Jan. 8.

Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis suggested recently that the amendment will not take effect until the Florida Legislature passes a bill to put it into effect.

Supervisors, however, say they will accept registration applications and it will be up to the state to determine if the applicants are ineligible.

