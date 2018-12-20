Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-Senators executive pleads guilty to harassing driver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an encounter with a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo.

The 57-year-old Lee entered the plea Thursday in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin. He declined comment when leaving the courthouse.

Lee was charged with making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of the driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in May.

He was sentenced to time already served — one night in jail — and ordered to pay a $120 surcharge for pleading guilty.

Lee was suspended by the Senators and resigned in August after 23 years with the team, including the past five as assistant general manager and GM of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

