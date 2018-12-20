Ex-Senate staffer gets 2 months behind bars for lying to FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Senate intelligence committee staffer will serve two months behind bars after he admitted to lying to the FBI.

James Wolfe was sentenced Thursday in Washington. He also will have to serve four months of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Wolfe told a reporter in October 2017 that he served someone with a subpoena involving the potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign and later lied to FBI agents about the exchange. He admitted he didn’t tell agents the truth.

Wolfe was the longtime director of security for the Senate committee.

Prosecutors said Wolfe “significantly endangered” national security and asked the judge to sentence him to two years in prison. Wolfe wasn’t accused of leaking any classified information.

Wolfe’s lawyers have said he deeply regrets his actions.