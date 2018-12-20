Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex accused of trying to extort of ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A former boyfriend of a “Jersey Shore” cast member is accused of seeking $25,000 for not divulging secrets to the media.

Toms River police on Wednesday charged Thomas Lippolis with third-degree extortion.

Police say Lippolis had dated cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley for close to a year 10 years ago. Police say Farley’s publicist had received a call from Lippolis demanding money in exchange for his silence.

It could not be determined if Lippolis has a lawyer.

Farley is seeking a divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, whom she married in October 2015.

Associated Press

Associated Press

