Death penalty in play for Navy veteran in woman’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The death penalty is not off the table for a Navy veteran charged with killing a Virginia woman whose kidnapping inspired the creation of an Amber Alert-like system for missing adults.

Eric Brian Brown was arrested last year in connection with the September 2017 kidnapping of 19-year-old Ashanti Billie. Her body was found about 330 miles (530 kilometers) away from Norfolk, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 46-year-old is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death and assault resulting in serious bodily injury and theft. A murder warrant from North Carolina remains unserved.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney for Virginia’s eastern district tells The Virginian-Pilot no decision has been made regarding whether to seek the death penalty. Brown has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and isn’t currently competent to stand trial.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Moreno
Memorial service to be held in Pueblo for Las Animas Co. Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Moreno

Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.
Putin issues warning on rising nuclear war threat, blames U.S.

Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds
Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

