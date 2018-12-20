Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chicago archbishop to have leading role in sex abuse reforms

The Catholic archbishop of Chicago will have a leading role in the church’s effort to seek reforms to prevent clergy sex abuse, including the response to new allegations from the Illinois attorney general.

Cardinal Blase Cupich was hand-picked by the pope to help organize an upcoming Vatican summit on the abuse. He expressed regret for the church’s failures to address “the scourge” in a statement responding to the attorney general’s report. That report was issued Wednesday. It says the church failed to disclose the names of at least 500 clergy accused of sexually abusing children.

Boston College theology professor Lisa Sowle Cahill says Cupich will have to represent the embattled church, the distressed laity and a public demanding justice.

