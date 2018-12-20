Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
California CEO imprisoned for smuggling gun parts to Syria

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California business executive has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for helping smuggle rifle parts and other military equipment to rebels in his native Syria.

Prosecutors said Rasheed Al Jijakli was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in federal prison after a judge said he delivered “instruments of death” to Syria.

Jijakli pleaded guilty to conspiring to export tactical gear that included dozens of laser-sighting devices and day- and night-vision rifle scopes.

Prosecutors say Jijakli violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and sanctions imposed on Syria by the United States.

The Palmyra Corp. CEO admitted directing co-conspirators to withdraw $17,000 from the check cashing business to buy tactical gear for Syrian rebels.

Various rebel groups have fought the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Associated Press

