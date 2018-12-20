Blood, bodies, chaos: Officers describe school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officers who arrived at a Florida high school minutes after a gunman killed 17 said they confronted blood, bodies and chaos and even some cowardice.

In more than 600 pages of interviews with investigators, officers each gave their individual tale of how a peaceful Valentine’s Day suddenly turned to horror when they learned of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Two talked of hurrying to campus in fear because their sons are students there and charging inside once they arrived. Another talked about seeing a dead student, his eyes open, his face filled with fear.

Many talked about running past some Broward sheriff’s deputies who had taken cover rather than go toward the shooting.

The interviews were released late Wednesday as part of a public records request.