Appeals court knocks down rulings in Iraqi deportation case

DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned key rulings by a Detroit federal judge who slowed down or suspended the deportation of Iraqi nationals across the country.

In a 2-1 decision Thursday, the appeals court agreed with the U.S. Justice Department and said Judge Mark Goldsmith exceeded his authority in immigration disputes.

Sixth Circuit Judge Alice Batchelder says one of Goldsmith’s legal conclusions was “broad, novel and incorrect.” She says he “created out of thin air” a requirement that deportees get bond hearings.

But the practical effect of Thursday’s decision is unclear. The government this week followed Goldsmith’s earlier order and released about 100 Iraqi nationals who are under deportation orders but had been in custody for more than six months.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017 after the government rounded up hundreds of Iraqi nationals with criminal records to enforce deportation orders.

Associated Press

