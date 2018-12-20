Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Annapolis planning memorial to 5 slain in newspaper shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A fundraising campaign is being launched to build a memorial to honor the five people killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Plans for the memorial that will also honor the First Amendment were discussed Thursday at the Annapolis City Council meeting with Mayor Gavin Buckley and other city officials.

Architect Jay Graham of Moody Graham outlined a variety of proposals. One contains five lit pillars to represent the five lives lost at the Capital Gazette. Another proposal would create a blank page to recognize the absence of the victims and lost news copy.

Carl Snowden, chairman of a committee helping to raise money, says plans call for putting the different memorial ideas on a website and letting people vote for their preference.

Associated Press

