After Year of the Woman, 2020 buzz so far focuses on the men

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year defined by the political power of women is ending with men enjoying much of the attention.

Beto O’Rourke, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are early favorites in the opening phase of the 2020 campaign. All the attention on the presidential prospects of this white male trio might seem to miss the message of the midterm elections, in which a record number of women were elected to public office across the country.

Such early attention on the men puts Democrats in an awkward position weeks after the midterm victories.

And it raises an uncomfortable question for Democrats: Two years after Hillary Clinton fell short of the presidency, is the party ready to nominate another woman to take on President Donald Trump?

Associated Press

