Accused DEA agent weeps at hearing on his freedom

CHICAGO (AP) — A DEA agent accused of serving as a mole for Puerto Rican-based drug traffickers wept as he left a detention hearing in Chicago that didn’t resolve whether he’ll go free on bond.

Fernando Gomez Thursday looked back at relatives with tears in his eyes as marshals led him back to jail. The 41-year-old could be heard weeping as a door closed behind him.

Prosecutors said in a new filing opposing bond that Gomez joined the DEA around 2011 solely to protect the traffickers. One trafficking leader allegedly said they’d be “unstoppable” with Gomez ensconced inside the DEA. Gomez denies the charges.

He was arrested last week at the DEA’s Chicago office in an federal indictment in New York . He’s due at a New York hearing Jan. 7, when a judge could rule on bond.

