3 more ex-Pilot Flying J officials sentenced in fraud plot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Three more former executives of the largest U.S. fuel retailer have been sentenced to prison in a plot to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports former Pilot Flying J executives Arnold Ralenkotter, Jay Stinnett and John Spiewak were sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier. They received reduced sentences for admitting guilt and working with prosecutors to convict former company president Mark Hazelwood of fraud, and two others, this year.

Ralenkotter and Spiewak each received a 21-month sentence. Stinnett was sentenced to 30 months.

Judge Collier says it was probably the biggest fraud case in the trucking industry’s history.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven’t been charged with wrongdoing.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

