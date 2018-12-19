Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump pulling out of Syria. Might Afghanistan be next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Against the advice of many in his own administration, President Donald Trump is pulling U.S. troops out of Syria. Could a withdrawal from Afghanistan be far behind?

Trump has recently suggested a willingness to stay in Afghanistan in search of peace with the Taliban. But the abruptness with which he is turning the page on Syria is raising questions about whether he might not do the same in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The director of intelligence planning at the think tank the Institute for the Study of War, Jennifer Cafarella, says that if Trump is willing to walk away from Syria, it’s legitimate to ask whether he would do it elsewhere.

The Trump administration says it intends to continue combatting extremism globally and could return to Syria if necessary.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

11:11 pm
NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

11:00 pm
Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

10:37 pm
Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search
News

Police return to Berreth’s home for another follow up search

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat
News

NKorea says it won’t denuclearize unless US removes threat

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery
Covering Colorado

Serial number on stolen bike, law enforcement database leads to recovery

Scroll to top
Skip to content