Trump pulling out of Syria. Might Afghanistan be next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Against the advice of many in his own administration, President Donald Trump is pulling U.S. troops out of Syria. Could a withdrawal from Afghanistan be far behind?

Trump has recently suggested a willingness to stay in Afghanistan in search of peace with the Taliban. But the abruptness with which he is turning the page on Syria is raising questions about whether he might not do the same in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The director of intelligence planning at the think tank the Institute for the Study of War, Jennifer Cafarella, says that if Trump is willing to walk away from Syria, it’s legitimate to ask whether he would do it elsewhere.

The Trump administration says it intends to continue combatting extremism globally and could return to Syria if necessary.