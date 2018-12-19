Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Senate Democrats see role for Congress in curbing harassment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have spent nearly a year on a report that addresses harassment and discrimination in the American workplace, and now they’re released their findings.

Among their recommendations are strengthening workers’ rights to join unions and extending the statute of limitations to bring harassment claims. The report proposes expanding federal protections to include employees at small businesses, independent contractors and interns. It suggests making clear that LGBTQ individuals are protected under federal civil rights laws.

Democratic aides on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee interviewed people who said they’d been harassed or discriminated against on the job. Staff consulted with policy experts, industry groups and unions.

Republicans will still control the White House and the Senate in January, making the fate of congressional action on these issues unclear.

Associated Press

