Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cruise line: Autistic man climbed deck rail, went overboard

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A cruise company says an autistic 22-year-old missing since Sunday had climbed over a ship’s deck rail, going overboard during a cruise from Alabama to the western Caribbean. The family says he is presumed dead.

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line provided a statement from Luke Renner’s family, sent by a public relations firm.

The Renners say they’re devastated by Luke’s death but don’t blame Wishes4Me, the special needs group which organized the cruise. The family says they’re thankful the Johns Creek, Georgia, man was with people they loved and trusted when he died.

According to Carnival’s email, Renner’s family believes he may have thought he was going swimming.

An earlier statement said Renner was in a group of nine, with three chaperons.

The Carnival Fantasy left Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday. It has a passenger capacity of 2,675 people.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wednesday Evening Weather: Winds gradually improve
Weather

Wednesday Evening Weather: Winds gradually improve

4:12 pm
What’s “typical” for Christmas weather?
Weather Science

What’s “typical” for Christmas weather?

4:04 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holding contest to meet their moose
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holding contest to meet their moose

4:02 pm
Wednesday Evening Weather: Winds gradually improve
Weather

Wednesday Evening Weather: Winds gradually improve

What’s “typical” for Christmas weather?
Weather Science

What’s “typical” for Christmas weather?

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holding contest to meet their moose
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holding contest to meet their moose

Scroll to top
Skip to content