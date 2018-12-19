Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police to announce Wisconsin explosion investigation results

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Wisconsin city near Madison are planning to announce the results of a criminal investigation into an explosion that leveled a city block and killed a firefighter.

Sun Prairie police have scheduled a news conference Thursday to reveal the findings.

Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr was killed in the July 10 explosion that destroyed a bar he owned, five other businesses and a home. Several other emergency workers were hurt.

The explosion occurred after a subcontractor installing fiber communication lines struck a gas main. The gas ignited, sending a towering fireball into the night sky.

Court documents show a utility-location worker failed to properly mark a natural gas line prior to the explosion. The search warrant request showed investigators were looking for evidence to support a homicide charge in the case.

Associated Press

