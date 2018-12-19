Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Obama says designer’s energy informed her fashion choices

NEW YORK (AP) — For Michelle Obama, choosing what designer to wear while she was in the White House involved many factors, from diversity to whether they were a nice person.

Obama talked the decisions behind the outfits that made headlines during her time as first lady during a conversation with another fashion trendsetter, Sarah Jessica Parker, who was the moderator for the Wednesday night event for Obama’s “Becoming” book tour.

Obama said she knew her clothes would be dissected so she figured she should use the opportunity to make a statement about diversity and also lift up young, unknown designers.

She also said personal energy of a designer mattered — and she didn’t want to wear the clothes of a designer who didn’t have a “good spirit.”

