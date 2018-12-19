‘My baby’s been shot!’ Chaotic scene at shooting of infant

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Police in the western New Mexico city of Gallup say detectives are still trying to connect the moments leading to when a bullet struck the face of an 8-month-old girl.

The 18-year-old mother Shayanne Nelson told police minutes after the shooting that she and her boyfriend, Tyrell Bitsilly, were in a shower at a motel when they heard a gunshot.

Nelson said she believed her 3-year-old found a gun and accidentally shot his infant sister.

But a good Samaritan who was helping the infant says he saw the boyfriend wiping the gun with a towel.

Court records show police arrested Bitsilly in October after authorities say he fired a weapon inside a car with Nelson, and the kids.

Nelson and Bitsilly have been charged with child abuse.